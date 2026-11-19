Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging US President Donald Trump to authorize a new military offensive against Iran, proposing a joint American-Israeli air campaign lasting between four and seven days, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing American and Israeli officials familiar with the discussions.

Trump has not reached a final decision but is reviewing intelligence concerning Iran's efforts to replenish its missile and drone stockpiles and develop chemical and biological weapons capabilities.

According to the report, Netanyahu is pushing for rapid military action while substantial American forces remain deployed in the Middle East, providing an opportunity to launch a concentrated campaign against Iranian military infrastructure.

The discussions have intensified over the past week, with senior Israeli intelligence officials traveling to Washington to advocate renewed operations.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman met with American officials , including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, while Israeli Military Intelligence chief Shlomi Binder has also pressed the case for additional strikes in conversations with US counterparts.

A senior Israeli official rejected the characterization that Netanyahu was pressuring Trump, while a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said Netanyahu had consistently acted to “safeguard the security" of Israel.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration remains divided over both the reliability of the intelligence and the potential consequences of another major offensive.

Some officials question the wisdom of resuming large-scale combat following the Republican Party's significant losses in the midterm elections, which reflected public dissatisfaction with the prolonged conflict and its economic consequences.

Trump is also reportedly concerned about perceptions that the United States has failed to achieve its objectives in the war, which began nearly eight months ago.

One American official argued that additional major military operations were unnecessary because Washington's economic pressure campaign had already inflicted severe damage on Iran. Nevertheless, the official emphasized that Trump retained every option necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The American military has assembled substantial forces capable of carrying out a short but intensive operation against Iran.

Earlier this week, the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East, temporarily bringing the number of American aircraft carriers in the region to three. The USS George Washington subsequently departed for the Pacific.

Dozens of American fighter jets and attack aircraft stationed in the region could participate in renewed strikes, alongside B-1 and B-2 bombers based in the United States.

The long-range bombers have reportedly remained on 96-hour notice for possible missions against Iranian targets.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine have presented Trump with military options developed by Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command.

Cooper is visiting the region this week as Washington continues evaluating its next steps.

The Pentagon and State Department have also withdrawn personnel from certain regional installations as a precaution against renewed hostilities. American forces recently supplied Israel with another Patriot missile defense battery.

Responding to questions about possible operations, the Pentagon declined to provide details, citing security considerations.

“The US military continues to provide the president options, and all options remain on the table," the department said.

According to The New York Times, potential American strikes would primarily target Iran's rebuilt missile and drone capabilities, with additional possible targets including Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps command facilities and energy infrastructure.

Israeli military planning has reportedly gone further, including possible attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and extensive strikes against energy infrastructure that could disrupt electricity supplies to industrial facilities and civilian populations.

Trump has not agreed to that broader proposal, according to officials familiar with the discussions.