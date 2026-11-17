New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin has condemned the growing acceptance of public displays of support for terrorist organizations in the city, describing the phenomenon as shocking and unacceptable amid continued concerns over antisemitism.

Speaking at an antisemitism symposium at Touro University in New York City, Menin criticized attempts to justify the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel and blame Jews for the attack.

“When we see the reaction to the mourning we all felt on October 7 [2023], where some tried to justify the attack or tried to blame the Jewish community for the attack, it’s wholly and completely unconscionable," she said, as quoted by Times of Israel.

Menin recalled witnessing demonstrators openly expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah near City Hall on the anniversary of the massacre.

“This past October 7, right outside my window at City Hall, people were waving Hamas flags, Hezbollah flags. Some were holding up pictures of Sinwar, all in praise," she said.

“It’s so shocking and abhorrent that this is happening and that somehow this has become the new normal in our city," Menin added.

Menin, the first Jewish speaker of the New York City Council, has placed the fight against antisemitism among her priorities.

During her remarks, she also raised concerns about shortcomings in Holocaust education, despite a New York State requirement that the subject be taught in schools.

“Let’s be real - it’s really not happening at any meaningful level," she said.

Menin pointed to a statistic indicating that 34 percent of young people believe the Holocaust either never happened or has been exaggerated.

She urged greater educational efforts and encouraged members of the public to challenge antisemitism, including on social media, even when doing so exposes them to hostility.

“I know it can be difficult to speak out," she said. “I know it can be difficult to go online and to see the vitriol or the hate, or like our downstairs protesters, but we have a duty to speak out because silence is complicity."

Her warning comes as New York City continues to record disproportionately high levels of antisemitic hate crimes.

According to NYPD figures released last month, 245 of the 463 confirmed hate crimes reported in the city between January and September 2026 targeted Jews, representing approximately 53 percent of all incidents.

That figure was slightly higher than the 242 anti-Jewish hate crimes recorded during the same nine-month period in 2025, despite Jews accounting for approximately 10 percent of the city's population.

The increase in antisemitism since the October 7 massacre has also fueled concerns among members of New York's Jewish community about Mayor Zohran Mamdani's anti-Israel positions.

During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani faced criticism over remarks he made on October 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas attack, as well as his refusal to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada".

The controversy continued after Mamdani assumed office. On his first day as mayor, he rescinded several executive orders relating to Israel that had been enacted by his predecessor, Eric Adams.