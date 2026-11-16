A British barrister has been suspended for four months after publishing antisemitic statements on social media, including calls for the eradication of Zionists and the destruction of Israel, The Telegraph reported.

Forz Khan, a London-based lawyer who has practiced since 1988, faced disciplinary proceedings before the Bar Standards Board over a series of posts published on his LinkedIn account.

According to The Telegraph, the posts included calls for a worldwide campaign against Zionism, which Khan described as a dangerous ideology requiring elimination.

In one post published in March of last year, Khan wrote: “There is only one solution to the evil that is Zionism. Unless there is a complete global cleansing, this pernicious cult will continue to spread its hate, genocide and evil."

He also accused Israel of responsibility for Hamas recruitment and suggested that the Jewish state's existence required a permanent solution.

“The best recruitment tool for Hamas in Israel is Israel, it’s [sic] policies of evil and the IDF. There is only 1 final solution to that problem that is Israel," he wrote.

Another statement explicitly called for the worldwide eradication of Zionists.

“Israel is a colonial land-thieving apartheid war criminal entity governed by war criminals committing genocide, war crimes and breaking international law. The world needs to eradicate Zios globally."

The Telegraph reported that Khan continued publishing similar statements the following month, again calling for Israel's dismantling.

In another post, he described Israel as a “thoroughly vile entity" and declared: “There is only 1 final solution to the problem of Israel."

One of his statements also included the words: “Scum like this should be in a gas chamber."

The disciplinary panel concluded that Khan's remarks constituted professional misconduct because of their antisemitic and offensive nature.

It further determined that the statements, “taken either together or individually, and in the context in which they were made, were antisemitic and/or seriously offensive".

Khan, who works as a self-employed barrister specializing in criminal, immigration and family law, was suspended from practicing for four months.

He was also ordered to pay £2,880 in costs. The disciplinary ruling remains subject to appeal.