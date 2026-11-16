Concerns about antisemitism at British universities are affecting Jewish students before they even arrive on campus, prompting some to conceal their Jewish identity in their applications.

New data published by Parents Against Antisemitism reveals that some prospective Jewish students are removing details that could identify their background, including their knowledge of Hebrew and volunteer work with Jewish community organizations, out of concern that such information could harm their chances of admission.

The study, based on a survey of 160 Jewish parents, highlights the growing influence of antisemitism on families' decisions about higher education.

According to the findings, 96% of respondents expressed concern about how Jewish students would be treated at university. Nearly 80% ranked antisemitism among their top three considerations when choosing an institution, while 42% said they would consider ruling out even a prestigious university if it had a serious problem with xenophobia and antisemitism.

Personal accounts included in the survey illustrate the impact of these concerns. One describes a high-achieving young woman who decided at the last minute to remove references to her Hebrew proficiency and participation in a Jewish youth leadership program from her application, fearing that revealing her Jewish identity could undermine her chances of admission.