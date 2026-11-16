British Rabbi Alex Goldberg has been reappointed to the four-member executive committee of Faith for Rights, a UN-backed initiative combating discrimination and antisemitism, The Jewish News reported.

Rabbi Goldberg, Rabbi of Guildford and Dean of Religious Life in the City of London, will help lead the initiative’s efforts to promote religious freedom and human rights.

“At a time when hatred, including antisemitism, is finding new voices, faith and belief communities cannot be bystanders to human rights. We are among their older custodians," he said.

He stressed that religious leaders must take action against intolerance rather than merely issue statements.

“Declarations are where the work begins, not where it ends," he said, citing the Mishnah: “It is not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you free to desist from it."

Goldberg also leads a course at the University of Oxford that trains religious leaders to develop community initiatives. Its third session is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The program has produced approximately 20 peace initiatives, including projects addressing Hindu-Muslim violence in India, domestic violence in Northern Ireland and interfaith relations in Nigeria. Participants have also worked on environmental initiatives bringing Israelis and Palestinians together.

Rabbi Goldberg is also joint chief executive of Faith in the City, a London-based interfaith organization.