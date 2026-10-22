US Vice President JD Vance announced Wednesday that he would no longer endorse candidates in foreign elections, reaffirming his decision not to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel's upcoming Knesset election despite President Donald Trump's endorsement .

Speaking to reporters during an event in Ohio, Vance pointed to his previous endorsement of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who lost his reelection bid to Peter Magyar in April.

“I’ve endorsed one foreign candidate for election in my entire life. First of all, it didn’t go particularly well. As much as I’m very much an admirer of [former] prime minister Orban… That was in April 2026," Vance quipped.

Both Trump and Vance had endorsed Orbán ahead of the Hungarian election.

The Vice President explained that his immediate political priority was helping Republican candidates in the United States ahead of the November 3 congressional midterm elections.

“We’re in the middle of an American election cycle where I’m very focused on getting candidates elected in the United States of America," he said.

Vance also stressed that his refusal to endorse Netanyahu should not be interpreted as criticism of the Israeli Prime Minister.

“I’m not attacking Bibi Netanyahu. I’m not endorsing Bibi Netanyahu. I think the president’s endorsement is ultimately what matters, and the president is going to make the decision about how he doles out that endorsement according to his preferences," he stated.

The Vice President then made clear that his decision extended beyond Israel's election.

“I’m not endorsing any more foreign candidates now or in the future," Vance asserted.

Wednesday's remarks followed an interview Vance gave Monday to journalist Mark Halperin, during which he declined to follow Trump's lead in endorsing Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 election.

In that interview, Vance emphasized the influence of Trump's endorsements while explaining that he intended to concentrate on domestic political contests.

"The President has the most effective endorsement in American or international political history. I endorse American candidates, and that's what I'm focused on is the midterm. So I'm not getting involved in the Israeli election," he said.

When Halperin pressed him on whether his decision reflected opposition to Netanyahu, Vance rejected that interpretation.

"I'm not anti-endorsing him. I'm not pro-endorsing him. I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections."

Vance's comments follow reported disagreements between him and Netanyahu over American policy toward Iran.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast this past summer, Vance alleged that certain factions within the Israeli government had financed efforts to undermine diplomatic negotiations and a possible ceasefire agreement with Tehran.

Axios subsequently reported that Netanyahu had confronted Vance about those remarks during the Prime Minister's visit to Blair House in Washington, DC.

Vance rejected suggestions that the discussion had become heated.

“He didn't confront me. We had a nice and frank conversation," he said in August.

The Vice President acknowledged that Washington and Jerusalem do not always agree, while stressing the importance of their alliance.

“As I've said repeatedly, Israel has been a great partner. They're an ally of the United States of America. But like France or Britain or any other ally of the United States of America, we sometimes have differences of opinion," Vance explained.

Vance characterized the meeting with Netanyahu as “a pleasant but direct conversation. I didn't feel confronted."