US President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Vice President JD Vance over his public assessment of the Republican Party's midterm election defeat, particularly his decision to blame the losses on the war with Iran without explicitly defending the president's decision to launch the conflict, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to people familiar with Trump's private conversations, the president has complained to aides and allies that Vance should have emphasized that the military campaign against Iran was justified, regardless of its political consequences.

Trump initially appeared receptive to Vance's assessment, telling reporters, “I think it’s largely true," after the vice president published a lengthy social media post criticizing the administration's handling of the war and its messaging before the elections.

However, the president's attitude reportedly shifted over the following two weeks.

Earlier this month, Trump publicly suggested that Vance should have “made one other statement."

“If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes," Trump said, explaining what he believed the vice president should have included in his analysis.

The disagreement comes as Vance weighs a possible presidential campaign in 2028, when Trump's endorsement could prove crucial in determining the Republican nominee.

The New York Times reported that Trump has simultaneously continued praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio in private, suggesting that Rubio could make a strong presidential candidate.

Trump's allies have pointed to Rubio's consistent defense of the decision to attack Iran, which the Secretary of State has described as necessary for American national security.

Vance, meanwhile, has attempted to dismiss suggestions of a rift with the president.

Asked during a Fox News interview this week whether his post-election comments reflected disagreements within the administration, Vance replied , “I think there’s no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration."

The vice president has also maintained that he has not decided whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

“I haven’t made a decision," he told Fox News. “We’ll figure it out sometime next year."

Vance has long been regarded by many Republicans as a leading contender to succeed Trump, although the president has offered mixed signals about his vice president's political future.

People close to Vance say his uncertainty is genuine, citing family considerations, including the birth of his fourth child in July, and his tendency to evaluate political opportunities through polling and electoral data.

The Iran war could also influence his decision. Some of his allies believe that a resumption of major American military operations against Iran would significantly diminish the likelihood of a Vance presidential campaign.

Although Vance indicated that Trump had expressed similar views, the president has attributed the Republican losses to several factors, particularly his own absence from the ballot.

Shortly after Vance's comments, Trump announced that the vice president would no longer participate in negotiations with Iran, despite having intensified his diplomatic involvement before the elections.

Instead, Trump directed Vance to concentrate on investigating allegations of election fraud in Democratic-controlled jurisdictions.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from The New York Times, while Vance's office declined to comment beyond referring to his recent interviews.