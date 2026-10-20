US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he would remain neutral in Israel's upcoming Knesset election, declining to endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite President Donald Trump's public support for the Israeli leader.

Speaking with Mark Halperin on "2WAY Tonight", Vance made clear that he intends to focus on American politics rather than intervene in Israel's October 27 election.

"The President has the most effective endorsement in American or international political history. I endorse American candidates, and that's what I'm focused on is the midterm. So I'm not getting involved in the Israeli election," Vance said when asked whether he would follow Trump's example.

Pressed to clarify his position, the Vice President emphasized that his decision should not be interpreted as opposition to Netanyahu.

"I'm not anti-endorsing him. I'm not pro-endorsing him. I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections."

Vance's comments follow reported disagreements between him and Netanyahu over American policy toward Iran.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast this past summer, Vance alleged that certain factions within the Israeli government had financed efforts to undermine diplomatic negotiations and a possible ceasefire agreement with Tehran.

Axios subsequently reported that Netanyahu had confronted Vance about those remarks during the Prime Minister's visit to Blair House in Washington, DC.

Vance rejected suggestions that the discussion had become heated.

“He didn't confront me. We had a nice and frank conversation," he said in August.

The Vice President acknowledged that Washington and Jerusalem do not always agree, while stressing the importance of their alliance.

“As I've said repeatedly, Israel has been a great partner. They're an ally of the United States of America. But like France or Britain or any other ally of the United States of America, we sometimes have differences of opinion," Vance explained.

Vance characterized the meeting with Netanyahu as “a pleasant but direct conversation. I didn't feel confronted."

During Monday's interview, Vance also discussed the ongoing war with Iran amid speculation that Trump could authorize another round of American military strikes against the Islamic Republic.

The Vice President defended the administration's approach, arguing that ending the confrontation without achieving its objectives could leave Tehran with unacceptable influence over global energy supplies.

"Look, this could be over very quickly if the President of the United States decided to give up and allow the Iranians to control the world oil supply. I don't think any American would actually want him to do that."

Asked why the conflict had continued longer than he had initially suggested, Vance replied, “There are always phases to these things."

His remarks followed an interview with Reuters earlier this month, in which he outlined Washington's conditions for ending the seven-month war.

Vance said Iran would have to demonstrate meaningful reductions in its nuclear enrichment capabilities before the United States would agree to conclude the conflict.

"We're not going to trade words for actions," he stressed.

At the same time, Vance indicated that the Trump administration remained open to a negotiated settlement if Tehran made substantive concessions concerning its nuclear program.