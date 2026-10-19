Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday issued a warning to US President Donald Trump following his endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 Knesset election.

In a social media post, Araghchi challenged Trump's threats of further action against Iran and accused Netanyahu of attempting to draw Washington into another military confrontation.

"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job', Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote.

"Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel-let alone POTUS," he added.

The remarks came after Trump publicly backed Netanyahu for another term as Prime Minister, portraying him as an essential partner in confronting Iran and warning against a change in Israeli leadership.

In a post on Truth Social earlier Sunday, Trump praised Netanyahu's record and emphasized their cooperation against the Iranian regime.

"To the Great People of Israel: Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, 'Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan,'" Trump wrote. "What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true?"

Trump argued that Iran had been significantly weakened by military and economic measures but warned that further action could follow unless Tehran changed its conduct.

"It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job."

The President also suggested that Netanyahu's reelection would be important to maintaining the current approach toward Iran.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump warned.

Netanyahu subsequently released a video thanking Trump for his endorsement and highlighting their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Addressing Americans concerned about fuel costs, Netanyahu linked the Iranian nuclear threat to the potential consequences for energy prices.

“Let me say to the American people," he said, “if you’re worried about today’s gas prices, think of what will happen if Iran gets nuclear weapons - something that Donald Trump and I will never allow."

Netanyahu also predicted that the removal of Iran's current regime would bring down gas prices.

When the Iranian regime “disappears," Netanyahu continued, “gas prices will go down, and how - but only under Trump."

The Prime Minister concluded by praising Trump's leadership and its significance for the United States, Israel and their allies.

“The world has been fortunate," said Netanyahu, “America has been fortunate, America’s allies have been fortunate, Israel has been fortunate, and the Jewish people have been fortunate" to have a leader like Trump.