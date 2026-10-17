Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter harshly condemned the violence from rioters in Judea and Samaria, demanding that Israel take better action to bring them to justice.

In an interview with CNN, Leiter responded to the Friday attack on a Washington Post journalist Heidi Levine, saying that such incidents are "completely unacceptable" and stressing that "those perpetrating the violence have to be brought to justice."

"If Israel has not yet reached a passing grade on bringing Jewish vigilantes to justice then we’ve gotta do a better job, and I’m convinced that we are going to do it," he said, adding that he heard Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say in a government meeting that he is determined to end the phenomenon.

Leiter also presented data showing that in 2025, 26 Jews were murdered by Palestinian Arab terrorists, versus two Arabs who were killed by Jewish rioters. According to him, out of 600,000 Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, the number of those involved in violence amounts to between 50-200 in total.

He also stressed that Israel is determined that this small group be arrested and brought to justice.

Regarding his son Neria, who was severely injured in a terror attack, he said, "We’ve reached that point where he’s not on a ventilator anymore, or a respirator. We’re very hopeful that he’ll be able to make a recovery, but the injury is very severe. Right now, he’s still in a deep coma."

Leiter shared that the terrorist who hit his son was driving at a breakneck speed of 90 kilometers per hour, and that Neria's head hit a cement block and he underwent open-brain surgery that lasted around eight hours.

Three weeks later, Neria is now breathing on his own, but still in a deep coma and suffering severe injuries, he added.

"We're surrounding him 24/7 with love and prayers, and I just want to thank you and all the people out there who are praying for him. We appreciate it," he added.

Asked about Israeli politics, he said that Netanyahu is interested in forming a broad national unity government, and that Netanyahu has already clarified that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir will not receive a second term in his position and will also not serve as Defense Minister.