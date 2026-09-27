Israeli Ambassador to the United States Dr. Yechiel Leiter issued an update on the condition of his son Neria, an IDF reservist who was critically wounded in a terrorist ramming attack in the Binyamin Region last week.

In his statement, the Ambassador thanked the public for their prayers and support, while emphasizing that his son's condition remains life-threatening despite some encouraging signs.

"My family joins me in thanking everyone for their prayers and support," Leiter wrote. "Neria's life still hangs in the balance, but we've seen some promising signs that we grasp in hope."

The Ambassador expressed his family's faith in the power of prayer, stating, "We believe in the power of prayer, that G-d hears prayer and can heal when healing appears impossible."

Leiter also asked the public to extend their prayers beyond his son to include others who have suffered serious injuries in terrorist attacks.

"Along with my sense of gratitude to all for caring, I would like to request that the prayers for Neria include good wishes for all those who have sustained serious injuries at the hands of terrorists," he wrote.

"They and their colleagues are the heroes who ensure that we will persevere and win the battle against those who spread murder and mayhem. It is a struggle for the future of civilization, no less."

Neria was seriously wounded in a terrorist ramming attack in the Binyamin Region last week. His father returned to Israel to be at his bedside following the attack.

The Ambassador's family previously suffered the loss of Neria's older brother, Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidya Leiter, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

The public is asked to continue praying for the recovery of Neria Dov ben Chana, among all those in need of healing.