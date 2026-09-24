Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, arrived in Israel Thursday morning and went directly to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where his son, Neria Leiter, is hospitalized in critical condition after being seriously wounded in a terror attack at a checkpoint on Route 443. Neria underwent complex brain surgery overnight that lasted several hours. The hospital said Wednesday night that his condition remained very serious and that his life was in danger.

“Extensive teams, including surgical staff and intensive care units, continue to provide life-saving treatment for Neria," the hospital said, adding that welfare professionals were closely accompanying the family.

Neria’s mother, Chani, described the family’s shock in an interview with Galei Tzahal Thursday morning. She recalled receiving the news from Neria’s wife, who initially believed that the attack involved an explosive device.

She also spoke about Neria’s family and his role following the death of Moshe Leiter, killed in action in Gaza. “He held our hand. He was amazing. We’re clinging to life," she said.

Asked whether Neria’s children had been told about his condition, Chani said that his 11-year-old son had been informed by his mother. Friends stayed with the children overnight as the family dealt with the crisis.

Amid the family’s anguish, a new grandchild was born overnight to one of Neria’s sisters, the Leiter family announced Thursday morning. The family is asking the public to continue praying for Neria’s recovery, with the name Neria Dov ben Chana.