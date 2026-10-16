Heidi Levine, a photographer for The Washington Post, was injured Friday in an attack attributed to Jewish rioters in the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.

According to Reuters, Levine was evacuated to a hospital. Palestinian television reported that she was beaten and suffered fractures and cuts.

The incident occurred during an olive harvest in the area.

The IDF stated: "Earlier today (Friday), IDF and Border Police forces were dispatched to an area adjacent to Khirbet Abu Falah, following a report of a violent confrontation. Foreign media personnel were present at the scene and a female journalist had been injured during the confrontation. All circumstances surrounding the incident will be examined."

"Upon arriving at the scene, the forces acted to disperse the confrontation using riot dispersal means.

"At another location where the confrontation took place, IDF soldiers fired warning shots into the air and subsequently toward a suspect who ran toward them carrying a sharp object and posed a threat to them. The confrontation was dispersed."

The IDF added: "Police forces and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District will enter the area with IDF security to collect findings and evidence, as well as take testimonies."

"The IDF strongly condemns this incident and views any manifestation of violence with utmost severity. Attempts to incite friction between populations undermine security in the area. Attacks and violence against innocent civilians are grave and unacceptable acts that require a coordinated, multi-agency response. The IDF will work together with the relevant authorities to eradicate this phenomenon."

On Friday morning, Palestinian Arab rioters attacked Jews in the Binyamin Region areas of al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah.

During the attacks, the Arabs hurled stones and rocks at their victims, launched fireworks directly at them, and set fire to an agricultural field belonging to Jewish residents. Several Israelis sustained minor injuries during the attacks.

The incident began when dozens of Palestinian Arabs, accompanied by extremist left-wing Israeli activists and foreign activists, left the village of al-Mughayyir and headed toward agricultural lands belonging to Jewish farms in the area, under the cover of olive-harvesting activities.

The Arab rioters set fire to an agricultural field belonging to Jewish residents, who rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. The residents were subsequently attacked with stones and rocks hurled at them.

The Binyamin Regional Council accused the Palestinian Authority of direct involvement in the incident, claiming that PA vehicles were operating in the area during the clashes.

According to the Council, hundreds of Palestinian Arabs and activists participated in the incidents, which it said were intended to provoke confrontations with Jewish residents under the cover of the olive harvest.

Following the attacks, large numbers of IDF and Border Police forces were dispatched to the scene. Border Police officers worked to disperse those involved and restore order in the area.