Neria Leiter, who sustained critical injuries on Wednesday in the vehicle-ramming attack at the Maccabim Junction on Highway 443, remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Prof. Alexander Yuskovitz, Deputy Medical Director, and Dr. Alon Schwartz, Director of the Trauma Unit, reported that Leiter underwent several hours of complex neurosurgery alongside additional medical interventions.

“Multidisciplinary medical teams - including surgical and intensive care specialists - continue to deliver life-saving care, while our social work department remains actively engaged in supporting his family," the doctors stated.

Neria Leiter is the son of Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, and his wife, Chana. The family has asked the public to pray for the recovery of Neria Dov ben Chana.

Following the attack, Ambassador Leiter immediately began making his way back to Israel from New York.

En route home, Ambassador Leiter wrote: “I thank the IDF and the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are currently fighting for the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and I am grateful for the prayers of the entire Jewish people. I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen - and Neria needs a miracle. Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory, completing hundreds of days of reserve duty on multiple fronts since October 7. Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land. They choose death; we choose life."

Neria’s brother, Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidya Leiter, 39, of Ein Tzurim - a company commander in the Shaldag Unit - fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip nearly three years ago.

Before departing for the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Shaare Zedek Hospital to meet with the Leiter family, joining them in calling on the public to pray for Neria’s recovery.