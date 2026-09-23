Scene of incident | Video: MDA

An IDF reservist in his 30s was severely injured on Wednesday in a terrorist ramming attack at the Bell Checkpoint on Route 443 in the Binyamin Region near the city of Modi'in.

The IDF stated that security forces operating at the scene eliminated the terrorist.

The police stated: “A short time ago, a terrorist drove his vehicle toward a Judea and Samaria District police patrol car and rammed one of the squad members, seriously injuring him. Forces at the scene eliminated the terrorist. Additional police forces are on their way to the scene, and an investigation has been launched."

The terrorist was identified as Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud Suliman, a 24-year-old bachelor from Beit Ur a-Tahta, which is adjacent to the scene of the attack.

The victim was evacuated with a head injury to Sha'are Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah paramedics Itzik Kara and Netanel Cohen were among the first responders at the scene. “United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center alerted us to a ramming attack near the checkpoint. Together with IDF medical teams, we provided initial emergency treatment at the scene to a man approximately 35 years old," they reported.

They added that "treatment included respiratory support, life-saving medication, bandaging, and immobilization. He was subsequently evacuated to the hospital in serious and unstable condition."

The attack comes just three days after Netanel Shakron, 48, a resident of Alei Zahav, was murdered in a shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring in Binyamin on the Eve of Yom Kippur.

Netanel had arrived at the spring with his 16-year-old son. When the terrorist opened fire, Netanel spotted him and shouted a warning to his son, thereby saving his life. Netanel is survived by six children.

The terrorist, who was wounded by an IDF tracker at the scene, was captured several hours later by Duvdevan forces at a hospital in Ramallah.