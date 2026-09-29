Hani Leiter, the wife of Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and mother of Neria, who was critically wounded in a vehicular terror attack on Route 443, speaks about the days at his bedside in the intensive care unit and the great hope surrounding his recovery.

“Neria is still on a ventilator. His brain stem is functioning normally. We need to keep a close watch on him, but the doctors are less concerned about his immediate survival and more uncertain about how he will wake up," she told Israel Hayom. “They have started reducing the sedation, and we are waiting to see how he responds. Right now, there is a great deal of uncertainty. In the best-case scenario, we will begin the long journey of rehabilitation."

Asked how many children she has, Leiter gave a painful answer, referring to her son Moshe, who was killed in the war in Beit Hanoun, and to Neria, who is now fighting for recovery.

“I have eight children. One is in Heaven, one is somewhere in between, and six more."

On the hope she has managed to maintain during these difficult days, Leiter said that her feelings fluctuate.

“It really depends on my mood. When I have the strength, I am optimistic. It is genuine optimism. We hear so many stories of miracles, of people who were critically wounded and are functioning today, and that really reassures us."

Amid the uncertainty, Leiter also shared a dream experienced by a family cousin, in which she saw Moshe and Neria.

“She dreamed about Moshe, completely surrounded by light. Then Neria comes toward him, and Moshe pushes him away. He tells him, ‘Go back now. What are you doing here?!’ It is terrible to think about, but it isn't completely far-fetched, because he was completely unconscious when he arrived at the hospital."

Leiter recalled that after Moshe was killed, almost all the members of the family who were serving in the military asked to return to combat.

“I told them I wasn't sure I could handle it. So some of them enlisted in logistical roles, but eventually moved into combat. In the end, Neria also fought in Lebanon. While he was there, I spoke with Liat, and she told me she was really afraid. Then he came home and began taking on reserve shifts beyond what was required, in a unit tasked with accompanying police during operations in Judea and Samaria."

Hani also spoke about Neria's role in the family following Moshe's death. She said he largely stepped into his brother's shoes, making sure to maintain the connection between family members and organize shared events, becoming an anchor for the family.

She concluded by asking the public to continue praying for the recovery of Neria Dov Chaim ben Hannah.