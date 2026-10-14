Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman sharply criticized Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul during a debate Tuesday, accusing her and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of contributing to rising antisemitism in the city.

Blakeman challenged Hochul over her association with Mamdani, arguing that the mayor's policies and statements had exacerbated hostility toward Jewish New Yorkers.

"Antisemitism is on the rise, and it's occurred under your watch. And Zohran Mamdani is fueling it," Blakeman said.

He singled out Mamdani's decision to reverse an executive order concerning the definition of antisemitism shortly after taking office.

"The first thing he did as mayor with all the issues that face New York City, the first thing he did was sign an executive order to watered-down the definition of antisemitism," Blakeman continued, adding, "Shame on you, mayor."

The Republican candidate also criticized Hochul for campaigning alongside Mamdani, questioning the mayor's political views and values.

"You are campaigning around the state with a guy who doesn't believe in American values. He talks about collectivism. That means you take personal property rights away. You take other people's property rights. This is a guy that's anti-Christian," Blakeman told the governor.

"Look, if you want to campaign with him, that's fine. But I will tell you right now, I think Zohran Mamdani is an antisemite," he added.

Mamdani has faced repeated criticism over his positions on Israel, dating back to his campaign for mayor.

Among the controversies surrounding him were statements he made on October 8, 2023 , the day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, and his refusal to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada".

His approach to Israel has continued to draw criticism since he assumed office.

On his first day as mayor, Mamdani rescinded several Israel-related executive orders issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams - the orders Blakeman was referring to in his remarks at the debate.

He also became the first New York City mayor to boycott the annual Israel Day Parade.

Hochul, who has publicly expressed support for Israel , faced criticism for endorsing Mamdani during his mayoral campaign despite the controversies surrounding his statements.

The governor previously said she had urged Mamdani to repair his relationship with New York City's Jewish community.

In an August interview with The New York Times, Hochul suggested that the mayor should concentrate more on municipal responsibilities and less on issues involving Israel.

Asked whether Mamdani's rhetoric about Israel could make Jewish residents feel uncomfortable, Hochul emphasized the importance of addressing the city's everyday challenges.

“I encourage him to - ‘Let’s focus on blocking and tackling of city government,’" she said, using a football analogy to describe the basic duties of local government.

Hochul identified housing and child care as policy areas in which she and Mamdani shared common goals.

“That’s where I believe the main focus should be," she added.

The governor also reaffirmed her opposition to antisemitism, saying she would “throw my body against any antisemitism."