Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to arrive in New York for an especially short visit, staying on US soil for only seven hours to deliver his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

Channel 13 reported that senior security officials met with the Prime Minister and unequivocally recommended that he reduce his time in the US to a minimum in light of concrete security warnings he was presented with regarding the trip.

According to the current plan, Netanyahu's plane will land in New Jersey, from where he will travel directly to the UN Headquarters in New York City, and immediately after his address, he will take off back to Israel.

The tense visit comes amid a head-to-head conflict between Netanyahu and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In an interview with CNN, Mamdani was asked if he regretted his past promises to execute the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu, and answered: "When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people. That being said, Mamdani admitted that New York City did not have the legal jurisdiction to execute the arrest warrant.

In response, Prime Minister Netanyahu called out the Mayor: "Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews."

He added: “I'm coming to the UN. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you."