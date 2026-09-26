"תעמולה בתחפושת של סרט תיעודי" דוברות

"Propaganda dressed up as a documentary" - that was the message displayed by the Israeli Consulate in New York outside Lincoln Center ahead of the film NAZA’s first screening in the city.

As part of the campaign, the Consulate stationed a vehicle equipped with giant screens outside the venue, seeking to challenge the film’s credibility and raise questions about how the claims presented in it were examined and verified.

"Critical thinking required," the screens declared, followed by a series of questions and answers: "Who are the witnesses? Anonymous"; "Are their claims verified? Not even one"; and “Was the IDF asked to explain? Nope."

Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, sharply criticized the filmmakers, saying, "The filmmakers are disgraceful people. We will not stand idly by or remain silent in the face of the filmmakers’ incitement against our heroic soldiers and the State of Israel," he said.