Inwood man charged after antisemitic threats at Five Towns store

A 36-year-old Long Island man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman and her 7-year-old daughter with antisemitic remarks and gestures imitating gunfire inside a wholesale store in Inwood, New York, Nassau County police announced Monday.

According to local media reports citing police, the incident occurred Sunday morning at Bingo Wholesale in the Five Towns area, where a 34-year-old mother was shopping with her daughter when an unfamiliar man approached them.

Investigators said the suspect formed his hands into the shape of a handgun, imitated the sound of gunshots and moved toward the woman and child while shouting antisemitic slogans.

Among the statements allegedly directed at them were "Heil Hitler", "free Palestine," "kill all Jews," and "kill Israel".

In her account of the confrontation, the mother said she was "immediately shocked" by the man’s behavior and feared for both her own safety and that of her daughter.

Police said the suspect continued directing antisemitic statements and simulated shooting gestures at other customers as he made his way out of the store.

Detectives subsequently located him in Inwood later Sunday evening and arrested him without incident.

The Rockaway Nassau Shomrim Patrol, a Jewish community safety organization, said in a social media statement that it had assisted Nassau County detectives during the investigation, describing the confrontation as "hate-fueled".

The suspect pleaded not guilty and was released subject to non-monetary conditions.

The incident comes amid continued concerns over antisemitic threats and harassment in the New York metropolitan area.

Recently released New York Police Department statistics showed that Jewish people were the targets of 245 of the 463 confirmed hate crimes recorded in New York City between January and September 2026, representing approximately 53% of all incidents.

That figure marked a slight increase from the 242 anti-Jewish hate crimes documented during the same nine-month period in 2025.

The figures are particularly significant given that Jewish residents account for approximately 10% of New York City's population.