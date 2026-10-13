Israir Airlines announced that it is freezing plans to expand its flights to Marrakech, Morocco, following the terror attack aboard a Flydubai flight and the new security directives issued in its aftermath.

The airline had planned to operate three weekly flights to the destination in the coming months and had even been negotiating the lease of an additional aircraft. However, it has now decided to put those plans on hold.

For the time being, Israir has suspended sales of all flights to Marrakech pending final security instructions from the relevant authorities.

The airline stressed that it would continue operating in accordance with the directives, prioritizing the safety of passengers and flight crews.

The announcement of the new flight routes closely followed an agreement between Israel and Morocco to upgrade their diplomatic ties , including the opening of embassies and the appointment of ambassadors.

Following the Flydubai attack, the airline suspended its flights for six days, as Israeli airlines prepared to replace the flights with secured Israeli planes.

Reports also said that Israel is concerned about the possibility of copycat terrorist attacks and has increased security around the world.