In a historic political development in Morocco, King Mohammed VI on Tuesday appointed Fatima Zahra El Mansouri as prime minister, making her the first woman in the kingdom’s history to head the government.

According to a statement from the Royal Palace, the King tasked El Mansouri with forming a new government after the Party of Authenticity and Modernity (PAM), in which she is a prominent member of the leadership, emerged as the largest party in last week’s parliamentary elections.

PAM won 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, ahead of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), which led the outgoing government and secured 66 seats, and the Istiqlal Party, which won 65 seats. Since PAM failed to secure a parliamentary majority, El Mansouri will now have to negotiate with other parties to form a coalition.

El Mansouri, 50, takes office after a long political career. She served as Minister of National Planning, Housing and Urban Policy in the outgoing government and is also the mayor of Marrakech. A lawyer by training, she has emerged as one of the prominent figures in Moroccan politics in recent years.

Her appointment comes just six days after the elections, following several days of speculation in Morocco over who would lead the next government. Fawzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Football Federation and a senior figure in the country’s political and economic establishment, was also mentioned as a possible candidate. Ultimately, the King chose El Mansouri.

The government she will lead is expected to face a range of economic and social challenges, including youth employment, the rising cost of living and investment in public services. At the same time, it will oversee Morocco’s extensive preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which the country will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Despite the change in government leadership, key centers of power in Morocco remain in the hands of the King. Mohammed VI holds broad powers, particularly in foreign affairs and security, meaning the historic appointment does not alter the basic structure of the kingdom’s system of government.