A flydubai flight was diverted Wednesday morning to Saudi Arabia after the pilots clashed in the cockpit, the airline confirmed.

During the fight, the pilot activated a distress code used to signal unlawful interference with a flight, which may be used in cases of a suspected aircraft hijacking.

Flight FZ1073, which had been en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 180 Israelis on board, turned around while flying over Jordan and changed course. A few minutes after the distress code was activated, the pilot signaled that it was on its way to Israel, and once again changed direction.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled toward the aircraft, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz held an urgent meeting to discuss the situation.

The IDF said: "Following reports, the IDF Chief of the General Staff conducted a situational assessment in recent minutes with the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, the Head of the Operations Directorate, the Head of Military Intelligence, and additional commanders."

However, the plane's pilots did not contacted control towers, and the flight disappeared from Flightradar24 and other flight-tracking apps.

Soon afterwards, the plane contacted Saudi authorities, and safely landed in Saudi Arabia.

Later, flydubai confirmed that the distress signal had been entered due to the violent flight between the pilots. Channel 12 News reported that the pilot is Russian, and the copilot is Ukrainian.

A passenger who was aboard the flight told i24NEWS that during the unusual incident, an attempt was made to stab the pilot.

"The entire cockpit was covered in blood. The Israeli guys took control of the situation and caught the attacker," the passenger said.

Following the incident, flydubai's CEO informed Israeli transportation authorities that a plane will soon be sent from Dubai to Saudi Arabia, and will continue from there to Israel.

The Prime Minister's Office stated: "Following concerns of an aerial incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu held discussions on the matter and followed the developments."

"The incident is under control, and we are now using all means available to bring the Israeli passengers safely to Israel."