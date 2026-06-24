The diplomatic corridors of the United Nations in New York witnessed a familiar spectacle this June. Algerian representatives took the floor to reiterate their uncompromising support for the Polisario Front, citing international law and demanding self-determination in Western Sahara. Yet, beyond the predictable talking points from Algiers, the reality on the ground tells a remarkably different story. Morocco is quietly but decisively winning the battle for Western Sahara, transforming a decades-old stalemate into a masterclass of pragmatic diplomacy and strategic statecraft.

The parallels between Morocco and Israel are impossible to ignore. Both nations are historical pillars of stability in a volatile region. Both face relentless campaigns by rejectionist fronts seeking to undermine their territorial integrity. And both are increasingly outmaneuvering their adversaries by creating undeniable facts on the ground while building robust international alliances.

Morocco's recent trajectory in its southern provinces is a testament to this strategy. Rather than waiting for an endless UN bureaucracy to resolve the dispute, Rabat has poured billions into infrastructure, renewable energy, and a massive tourism push in Western Sahara.

Coastal cities like Dakhla are no longer sleepy desert outposts. They are becoming booming economic hubs attracting foreign investment and international consulates. This economic revitalization serves a dual purpose. It improves the lives of the local population while signaling to the global community that Moroccan sovereignty is not up for debate.

This proactive approach has yielded unprecedented diplomatic dividends. A growing consensus among Western and Arab nations now views Morocco's Autonomy Plan as the only credible, realistic, and permanent framework for resolving the conflict. The momentum shifted dramatically with the United States recognizing Moroccan sovereignty, a move that catalyzed further international support and isolated the Algerian-backed Polisario Front.

However, the diplomatic victories are shadowed by persistent proxy risks. Algeria remains deeply invested in keeping the conflict alive. By arming, funding, and hosting the Polisario Front, Algiers uses the separatist militia as a geopolitical wedge against its rising neighbor.

This dynamic mirrors the challenges Israel faces with proxy terror groups on its own borders. Just as Tehran uses Hezbollah and Hamas to bleed the Jewish State, Algiers leverages the Polisario to drain Moroccan resources and restrict its regional influence.

The danger of this Algerian strategy extends far beyond the sands of Western Sahara. The Polisario camps in Tindouf have become fertile ground for radicalization, posing a severe security risk to the broader Sahel region. Reports of collusion between separatist militias and extremist networks highlight the sheer recklessness of funding non-state actors. In an era where counter-terrorism is paramount, Morocco stands as a vital bulwark against the spread of radical Islamism in North Africa.

This is exactly why the Abraham Accords have proven so transformative. The normalization of ties between Israel and Morocco is not merely a symbolic gesture of peace. It is a strategic partnership grounded in shared security interests and mutual respect for national sovereignty. Defense cooperation, intelligence sharing, and technological exchanges between Jerusalem and Rabat have fortified both nations against their respective regional adversaries.

The Moroccan success story offers profound lessons. The international community often demands impossible concessions from democracies facing existential threats. The United Nations is frequently weaponized by hostile blocs to delegitimize historical claims to ancestral lands. Morocco, much like Israel, learned that yielding to international pressure or relying on endless peace processes only emboldens rejectionists. Instead, Rabat chose the path of strength. They asserted their historical rights, developed the land, and forged alliances based on mutual benefit rather than ideological appeasement.

The UN momentum is now largely aligning with reality, but the risk of flare-ups remains. Algerian frustration is palpable, and a cornered regime facing its own domestic economic pressures might lash out through its proxies. The international community must therefore move beyond lip service and hold state sponsors of separatist militias accountable.

Ultimately, the Western Sahara stalemate is breaking not because of a sudden diplomatic epiphany in Geneva or New York, but because a sovereign nation decided to govern, build, and secure its territory.

As Morocco continues to integrate its southern provinces and deepen its ties with key allies like Israel, the message to rejectionist fronts is clear. Pragmatism, economic progress, and unyielding defense of national sovereignty will always outlast the hollow rhetoric of terror proxies.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx