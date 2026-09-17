Sa’ar, Bourita and Waltz Israeli Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a trilateral diplomatic summit on Wednesday in New York with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted by US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

Sa’ar also met Bourita later in the day for a bilateral meeting.

At the trilateral summit, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to a series of measures aimed at upgrading relations between Israel and Morocco. These include, among other steps, upgrading diplomatic relations between the two countries, elevating their respective diplomatic missions to the level of embassies, and the appointment of ambassadors.

Israel and Morocco agreed to conclude agreements on investment protection and the prevention of double taxation by the end of 2026. These agreements will facilitate mutual investment and help advance economic and commercial ties between the two countries and their peoples.

It was also agreed to expand flights between Israel and Morocco to include flights operated by Moroccan airlines, with this expansion to be implemented by the end of 2026.

The summit further agreed that high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries will take place in the coming months.

“Israel expresses its gratitude to the United States for its leadership and steadfast pursuit of peace and security, which made the trilateral summit possible and contributed to strengthening relations between Israel and Morocco," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The summit on Wednesday took place a day after an event hosted by Ambassador Waltz at his residence to mark the sixth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, of which Morocco is a member .

Representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Israel, and the United States participated in the event.

"The friendship between the Moroccan and Jewish peoples has deep roots and a rich history. The declaration we signed today outlines practical ways to upgrade ties between Israel and Morocco for the benefit of both peoples, and we will work to implement it," Sa’ar said following Wednesday’s meeting.