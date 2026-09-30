Flydubai flights to Israel will be suspended for six days beginning Thursday following the attempted hijacking of one of its flights bound for Israel by the flight's copilot. The flights will be replaced by secured Israeli planes until the investigation of the incident concludes.

The measure was coordinated with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed Bin Zayed.

At the same time, Saudi authorities continue to interrogate the terrorist, the copilot of the Flydubai flight, to understand his motive. At this stage, it is unclear if he was working alone or on behalf of a hostile state or terror organization. Israel is waiting to receive updates on the interrogation.

According to Israeli diplomatic officials, the terrorist sought to undermine the Abraham Accords and therefore chose an Emirati carrier.

Meanwhile, Israel is concerned about the possibility of copycat terrorist attacks and has increased security around the world. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed about securing the flight routes between the two countries.