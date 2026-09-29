Three Israeli airlines are set to operate direct flights to Morocco this fall, as travel between the two countries increases alongside strengthening bilateral relations, JNS reported Monday.

Arkia, Sun d’Or, the El Al subsidiary, and Israir are all expected to offer nonstop flights to Marrakesh by November. Israir is also planning to operate a direct route to Casablanca.

The expanded service comes after the suspension of the route during three years of regional wars and amid growing interest among Israelis in destinations outside Western Europe, where antisemitic incidents have increased. Travel consultants told JNS that greater competition among Israeli carriers is expected to drive airfares lower.

Morocco’s national airline, Royal Air Maroc, has not announced plans to resume flights between Tel Aviv and Morocco after suspending the service following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

The new flights come several weeks after Israel and Morocco agreed to upgrade their diplomatic ties, including the opening of embassies and the appointment of ambassadors.

Morocco restored diplomatic relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords, a US-brokered agreement promoted during President Donald Trump’s first term that has since facilitated increased cooperation between the countries.

Relations have faced opposition in Morocco since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, with repeated mass demonstrations calling on the Moroccan government to cancel the normalization agreement with Israel.

Morocco also remains a significant destination for Israelis with Moroccan heritage. Around one million Israeli citizens trace their ancestry to the country, and approximately 200,000 Israelis visited Morocco in 2022, including many who traveled to explore their family roots.