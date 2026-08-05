Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday promised Hamas Political Bureau chairman Khalil al-Hayya full support, Iranian government media reported.

According to the report, Pezeshkian promised to support "every step, initiative, and decision" taken by the Palestinian Authority and Gazan leadership as part of negotiations over the future of Gaza.

"The hearts and spirit of the Iranian people and officials are always with the Palestinian people, and Tehran will continue to support and stand alongside the Palestinian people," Pezeshkian said.

Earlier Wednesday, Hamas Political Bureau member and negotiating team member Basem Naim said the terrorist organization is still awaiting an official response from Nikolay Mladenov "regarding what was agreed upon with him and the mediators concerning the roadmap for implementing Phase 2, especially in light of the high level of responsibility demonstrated by the movement in dealing with what was proposed to it."

The statement added that Hamas "highly appreciates the mediators' statement holding the enemy accountable for the ongoing crimes and the deliberate obstruction of the agreement."

On Tuesday, reports said that Israel's defense establishment has updated its procedures for approving strikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, following a decision made by the political leadership.

Under the new policy, the authority to approve targeted killings has been significantly restricted. Such operations may now only be carried out with the personal approval of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

According to a security source, the change does not apply to situations in which IDF forces face an immediate threat on the ground. In such cases, troops will continue to act without delay to neutralize the threat, as they do under current procedures.

However, proactive strikes against targets that are not considered an immediate threat-including terrorists under intelligence surveillance-will now require the Chief of Staff's personal authorization. Before the new directive, such operations could also be approved by lower-ranking commanders, including regional commanders or division commanders.

Mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey issued a joint declaration on Monday targeting Israel, alleging that IDF military operations directed at Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip threaten the stability of the current ceasefire.

"The mediators stress the need for Israel to comply with all of its obligations under international law and to fully uphold its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, affirming that the continuation of these violations constitutes a breach of the agreement and undermines the efforts aimed at implementing its second phase, particularly following Hamas and the Palestinian factions’ announcement of their acceptance of the roadmap, especially the provision concerning the confinement of weapons," the statement read, claiming that "these violations threaten the path toward de-escalation and exacerbate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip."

They further urged global powers “to assume its responsibilities and exert the necessary pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law and the ceasefire agreement, in a manner that ensures the completion of President Trump’s peace plan."

The coordinated diplomatic pressure follows a detailed session between the Board of Peace, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli representatives. Per the Board of Peace, discussions centered on dismantling terrorist arms in Gaza, laying the groundwork for a transition toward civilian administration, and fostering a secure environment for both Israeli citizens and Arab residents in Gaza.

Oversight of this demilitarization process will fall under the purview of the International Stabilization Force alongside the Implementation Verification Committee, which includes participation from both the United States and the Board of Peace.