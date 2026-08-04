Israel's defense establishment has updated its procedures for approving strikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, following a decision made by the political leadership.

Under the new policy, the authority to approve targeted killings has been significantly restricted. Such operations may now only be carried out with the personal approval of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

According to a security source, the change does not apply to situations in which IDF forces face an immediate threat on the ground. In such cases, troops will continue to act without delay to neutralize the threat, as they do under current procedures.

However, proactive strikes against targets that are not considered an immediate threat-including terrorists under intelligence surveillance-will now require the Chief of Staff's personal authorization. Before the new directive, such operations could also be approved by lower-ranking commanders, including regional commanders or division commanders.

The security source said the directive was issued following a decision by the political leadership, amid emerging understandings between Israel, the United States, and the mediators in negotiations with Hamas.

According to the source, the new policy is expected to lead to a significant reduction in the number of targeted killings, a trend that has already been reflected in the declining number of strikes carried out in the Gaza Strip in recent days.