Gaza Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov, together with the Board of Peace team, met on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team. According to the Board of Peace, the meeting was part of the process of decommissioning weapons in Gaza and enabling the transition to civilian governance, and "creating a safer future in the region" for both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs in Gaza.

The board noted that the meeting was constructive and detailed. Israel and the Board of Peace share a common understanding of the ultimate objectives.

"The goal is clear and is not in question: the complete decommissioning of weapons in the Strip and the transition away from rule by the gun to civilian governance. Reaching it will be a process. And that process will be set out in the next phase of the work," the Board of Peace wrote in a statement.

The board clarified: "Contrary to inaccurate reports, we note that the withdrawal of the IDF beyond the Yellow Line will take place only once decommissioning is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators. This applies to light weapons, heavy weapons, and the tunnels alike."

It noted that implementation will be overseen by the International Stabilization Force and by the Implementation Verification Committee, on which both the United States and the Board of Peace sit.

The board further stated that continued progress towards implementation in full depends on each side fulfilling its obligations under the agreed framework.