Mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey issued a joint declaration on Monday targeting Israel, alleging that IDF military operations directed at Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip threaten the stability of the current ceasefire.

In their joint address, the trio denounced what they labeled as "the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip", accusing the Jewish state of "particularly the targeting of healthcare facilities and medical infrastructure, and the resulting civilian casualties, including women and children, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

"The mediators stress the need for Israel to comply with all of its obligations under international law and to fully uphold its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, affirming that the continuation of these violations constitutes a breach of the agreement and undermines the efforts aimed at implementing its second phase, particularly following Hamas and the Palestinian factions’ announcement of their acceptance of the roadmap, especially the provision concerning the confinement of weapons," the statement read, adding that “these violations threaten the path toward de-escalation and exacerbate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip."

They further urged global powers “to assume its responsibilities and exert the necessary pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law and the ceasefire agreement, in a manner that ensures the completion of President Trump’s peace plan".

Finally, they emphasized “the need to prevent any undermining of the efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable de-escalation, leading to a permanent ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip."

The coordinated diplomatic pressure follows a detailed session between the Board of Peace, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli representatives. Per the Board of Peace, discussions centered on dismantling terrorist arms in Gaza, laying the groundwork for a transition toward civilian administration, and fostering a secure environment for both Israeli citizens and Arab residents in Gaza.

Describing the talks as detailed and constructive, the board emphasized a shared vision regarding the ultimate outcome.

"The goal is clear and is not in question: the complete decommissioning of weapons in the Strip and the transition away from rule by the gun to civilian governance. Reaching it will be a process. And that process will be set out in the next phase of the work," the statement affirmed.

Furthermore, the board set the record straight regarding military positioning, declaring, "Contrary to inaccurate reports, we note that the withdrawal of the IDF beyond the Yellow Line will take place only once decommissioning is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators. This applies to light weapons, heavy weapons, and the tunnels alike."

Oversight of this demilitarization process will fall under the purview of the International Stabilization Force alongside the Implementation Verification Committee, which includes participation from both the United States and the Board of Peace.

These diplomatic developments occur alongside continued IDF counterterrorism measures. Over recent days, Israeli forces have successfully eliminated several high-ranking Hamas terrorists directly involved in the October 7, 2023 atrocities and the holding of Israeli hostages.

These precise actions coincide with efforts surrounding the broader framework announced by US President Donald Trump aimed at completely disarming Hamas and all other Gaza-based terror factions.

Speaking on Friday, Trump expressed confidence in Israel's backing of the initiative, stating, “Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they’ve been very good".

“Most people said that would be a deal that would be undoable. Will it go through its ups and downs? It’s a very complex situation over there… But it’s a great breakthrough. Nobody’s ever thought that it would be possible to disarm Hamas," Trump added.