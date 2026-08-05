Oketz Unit dog leads IDF to rocket-filled Hamas tunnel

Troops from the Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division (143), located an underground route containing dozens of rockets belonging to terrorist organizations operating in the Gaza Strip.

The route was destroyed in cooperation with the engineering forces of the Gaza Division and the Yahalom Unit.

The IDF noted, "The troops are operating in the southern Gaza Strip, to clear the Yellow Line area of terrorist infrastructure above and below ground."

"IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

Last week, troops from the 188th Brigade, operating under the Gaza Division, together with Yahalom personnel, dismantled more than 10 underground terror tunnel routes used by the Hamas terrorist organization to advance terrorist activity. One of the tunnel routes had been used to hold hostages.

The troops also located a large quantity of weapons, including rocket launchers, rockets, grenades, explosive devices, and Kalashnikov rifles. In addition, they established new defensive routes and posts in order to strengthen the defensive posture in the area.

Troops from the 188th Brigade, operating under the Gaza Division, have spent the past eight months conducting defensive operations in the southern Gaza Strip to clear the Yellow Line area of terrorist infrastructure.