צפו: נעצר חשוד שפרסם דברי שבח לחמאס והסית נגד חיילי צה"ל

Police and Border Police forces entered Jericho on Tuesday night and arrested a 39-year-old resident of the city on suspicion that he published incitement and support for the Hamas terrorist organization on social media.

The arrest was conducted as part of a joint operation by the Gilad Crime Fighting Unit, the Judea and Samaria District Intelligence and Technology Unit, the Judea and Samaria Border Police MATILAN Unit, and forces from the IDF's Jordan Valley Brigade.

The suspect allegedly operated several social media accounts through which he systematically published content inciting against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers, along with praise and support for the Hamas terrorist organization.

Among other things, the suspect wrote: "G-d chose the name Hamas for us, and we didn't know that its meaning in Hebrew is 'ruin and destruction,' and it will be ruin and destruction for the Zionist occupiers." He also issued the call to "set up ambushes and strike your enemies," alongside photos praising senior figures in the terrorist organization.

The arrest was enabled by precise intelligence from the Gilad Crime Fighting Unit, which collected and documented online evidence.

During the overnight operation, the forces found the suspect hiding in bushes near his home, and he was arrested and taken for interrogation at the Maaleh Adumim Police Station.

The police stated that the investigation revealed that the suspect is affiliated with the "Muslim Brotherhood" movement in the northern Gaza Strip and is linked to Hamas terrorist organization operatives in the enclave.

The Israel Police emphasized that they will continue to act together with all security agencies against anyone involved in incitement, support for terrorist organizations, and activity that endangers public security.