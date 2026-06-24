Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday addressed the MUNI EXPO 2026 conference of the Federation of Local Authorities, discussing the achievements of Israel's defense establishment since the outbreak of the war and the country's security doctrine along its northern fronts.

Katz said, "We have achieved significant accomplishments that began from a terrible blow on October 7." He added, "Since then, the entire nation, the leadership, and the military have acted with great determination."

Regarding the fighting in Gaza, he added, "I do not know of any scenario in which, had it not been for this horrific massacre, anyone would have gone in to deal with the tunnels in Gaza."

Later, Katz spoke about the northern arenas, stressing that Israel does not intend to alter the security doctrine established following the war.

"We will not withdraw from the security zone in Syria and Lebanon," he promised. "This is our security doctrine," he said. "The IDF must be positioned on the enemy's side and protect the communities from within the territory itself."