Dismantling of above- and below-ground terrorist infrastructure IDF Spokesperson

Troops from the 188th Brigade, operating under the Gaza Division, together with Yahalom personnel, dismantled more than 10 underground terror tunnel routes used by the Hamas terrorist organization to advance terrorist activity. One of the tunnel routes had been used to hold hostages.

The troops also located a large quantity of weapons, including rocket launchers, rockets, grenades, explosive devices, and Kalashnikov rifles. In addition, they established new defensive routes and posts in order to strengthen the defensive posture in the area.

Troops from the 188th Brigade, operating under the Gaza Division, have spent the past eight months conducting defensive operations in the southern Gaza Strip to clear the Yellow Line area of terrorist infrastructure.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat.