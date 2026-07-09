צה"ל חשף והשמיד מנהרות חיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

Troops of the 551st Brigade and the Yahalom Unit are operating in the area of Majdal Zoun, located within the Security Zone, to eliminate threats to Israeli civilians.

Findings from the activity indicate that the area was heavily fortified and contained extensive terrorist infrastructure.

In addition to the significant underground tunnel route previously dismantled in the area, two underground routes have now been dismantled.

The two tunnel routes had a combined length of approximately 200 meters and reached a depth of about 20 meters. Inside, troops discovered living quarters, three launch shafts aimed toward Israeli territory, and dozens of weapons.

In addition, during searches in the area, the troops located a cache of weapons, including mortars, launchers, and RPG rockets. Over the past week, brigade troops also eliminated an armed terrorist near one of the tunnel routes.