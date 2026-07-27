Inside one of Hamas's remaining tunnels in Gaza

Troops of the Northern Gaza Brigade and the Yahalom Unit, under the command of the 99th Division, are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line, in order to clear the area of terrorist infrastructure.

As part of the brigade operation to dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization's network of underground tunnel routes, the soldiers dismantled an additional underground tunnel route stretching hundreds of meters.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.