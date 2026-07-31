Illustration of terror tunnel demolished in Beaufort Ridge IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF destroyed on Thursday night, shortly after midnight, terror tunnels in the Beaufort region of Southern Lebanon.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the underground infrastructure formed a central component of Hezbollah's plan to invade Israeli communities in the Galilee.

According to the release, the tunnels were blown up using approximately 700 tons of explosives as part of the IDF's ongoing operations to eradicate Hezbollah's terror infrastructure in Southern Lebanon.

The joint statement noted that the demolition was carried out following what was described as a blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu and Katz emphasized that Israel will not tolerate any violation of the ceasefire. "Any attempt by Hezbollah to target IDF forces or Israeli civilians will be met with a harsh and powerful response that will exact a heavy toll on the terror organization," the statement read.

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, as part of a limited activity within the area of the Security Zone, IDF soldiers dismantled several key underground tunnels beneath the Beaufort Ridge."

It added that the tunnel network served as a central command center from which Hezbollah terrorists and commanders managed combat and directed fire toward IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The tunnel network constitutes a strategic Hezbollah stronghold, consisting of several underground levels that were built over the course of two decades. The network also served as a central terror command center for Hezbollah's Bader Unit in southern Lebanon. It was planned and funded by the Iranian terrorist regime, the IDF stated.

“The tunnel network posed a threat to the residents of northern Israel and IDF soldiers, as it was located just 6 kilometers away from the area of Metula and the Galilee Panhandle. Over the course of the war, dozens of UAVs, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles were launched from this infrastructure toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Tonight, the IDF dismantled a significant portion of the underground tunnel network," it continued.

“Over the past several weeks," the IDF statement continued, “IDF soldiers completed their deployment in the area of the Beaufort Ridge, while maintaining operational control of the underground tunnel network and preparing it for dismantling."

“IDF soldiers continue to operate in the area of Ali Taher Ridge, remain on high alert, and are prepared for both defensive and offensive scenarios. Attacks on IDF soldiers will be responded to accordingly."

“The IDF continues to remain committed to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to IDF soldiers," concluded the statement.

The tunnels destroyed in the Beaufort region IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Earlier in the evening, authorities advised residents in northern Israel that explosions would be heard between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. in the area.

Due to the magnitude of the blasts, residents of Metula and Misgav Am were instructed to open their windows to prevent the glass from shattering. Officials stressed that there was no change in the security assessment and no special instructions for other communities.