The findings of the investigation into the terrorist attack on the outskirts of the village of Tell, in which Maj. Yuval Ezra and Capt. (res.) Benyahu Melet were killed, were presented Tuesday to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unite said: "IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, on Tuesday received the findings of the investigation into the terrorist attack that occurred on July 24, 2026, on the outskirts of the village of Tell in the Samaria Brigade sector. In the attack, Maj. Yuval Ezra, battery commander in the 411th Battalion, and regional defense fighter Capt. (res.) Benyahu Melet were killed. The security coordinator of Havat Gilad and additional civilians were also injured by rock-throwing. The investigation was presented to the Chief of Staff by Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and Judea and Samaria Division commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller."

"The investigation found that the hike in the area was conducted without the required coordination and approval from the security authorities. Several hours before the hikers set out, the Samaria Brigade received advance information about the trip and attempts were made to obtain information on the hike.

"The investigation found that the initial force was dispatched to the area after surveillance soldiers reported rock-throwers targeting a group of hikers. The force linked up with the group and continued escorting them as they spread out over a wide area. Additional soldiers under the command of Maj. Yuval Ezra arrived at the second point of confrontation, along with the security coordinator of the nearby community and a member of the local emergency response team, Capt. (res.) Benyahu Melet, who immediately rushed to the scene and acted to separate the Palestinians from the Israeli hikers and push the Palestinians back toward the village. After the security coordinator's weapon was seized, the three acted courageously to save civilians' lives and hit the terrorists."

In addition the investigation also found that the terrorists were eliminated, two additional terrorists were wounded, and all those involved were arrested. The remaining terrorists were eliminated by a platoon commander who rushed to the scene and by two hikers who were IDF soldiers on leave.

The investigation found that Maj. Yuval Ezra charged at the terrorists, engaged them at close range, and killed the terrorist. Maj. Ezra was killed during the confrontation. The findings further state that it is not possible to determine conclusively the cause of Capt. (res.) Benyahu Melet's death. He may have been killed either by terrorist gunfire or by incidental fire aimed at neutralizing the terrorists. The matter was examined during the investigation, but no definitive conclusion was reached.

The investigation found that the rules of engagement were clear and enabled the forces to open fire to remove the threat as required. It also concluded that the military force that arrived at the scene was too small relative to the scale of the violent incident, the number of hikers, and the number of attackers. It further found that other forces in the area did not operate optimally in forming a complete situational picture, dispatching additional forces, and deploying medical teams as required.

The investigation uncovered another serious failure: During the evacuation of Maj. Yuval Ezra from the scene, Capt. (res.) Benyahu Melet remained wounded on the ground for many minutes, receiving treatment from a civilian medic without any military force present. "This failure does not align with IDF values or with the ethical and professional obligation that the safety and security of civilians take precedence over those of IDF personnel," the statement stressed.

Hours after the attack, security forces acted to locate and arrest two terrorists who had participated in the shooting attack and were wounded during it. The terrorists were arrested in a daytime raid at a hospital in the heart of Shechem (Nablus), where they had been taken for treatment.

Following the recommendation of the head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, the Chief of Staff approved promoting Benyahu Melet posthumously to the rank of captain (res.). Melet had been in the process of officer training.

Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth said the incident demonstrated the heroism of Maj. Yuval Ezra and Capt. (res.) Benyahu Melet, who chose to push back the danger to protect civilians, charged the terrorists, and acted to eliminate them. Their determined actions prevented a far greater tragedy.

Bluth emphasized that incidents in open areas and on the outskirts of villages are becoming more frequent and must therefore be prepared for well and treated as a realistic operational scenario, requiring analysis of potential flashpoints, appropriate briefings, and verification of force readiness for similar incidents.

The investigation also determined that, alongside acts of exceptional bravery, significant operational and command failures were identified that require immediate lessons to be learned and implemented. These included the arrival of the responding soldiers while numerically disadvantaged, deficiencies in the conduct of soldiers during the incident, and shortcomings in the medical evacuation process.

The investigation further found that Maj. Yuval Ezra responded to the area after the battalion commander had raised the level of readiness the previous day following terrorist attacks in the sector in which an Israeli civilian and an IDF soldier had been wounded, based on an operational assessment that the security situation was highly volatile.

Zamir adopted the findings of the command investigation, noting that it was a significant incident raising numerous issues requiring examination, from the tactical level to the systemic level, and instructed that the lessons be implemented immediately.

Zamir also emphasized the magnitude of the challenge facing forces on the ground and expressed his appreciation for the commanders and soldiers for their actions.

He also stressed the importance of obeying policy and that all entry into areas requiring coordination must be carried out in accordance with Central Command and Judea and Samaria Division directives.

Zamir commended the actions of the command and the division that led to the apprehension of the terrorist at the hospital, describing it as a professional, rapid, and commendable operation. He also praised the work of the surveillance and combat intelligence array and instructed that intelligence collection capabilities continue to be strengthened, given their critical importance in identifying threats, closing operational circles, and rapidly deploying forces.

"This was a severe terrorist attack in which we lost two precious fighters: a member of a local emergency response team who engaged the enemy and an outstanding company commander who charged the terrorists in a commendable manner," he said. "This was a terror attack during which terrorists seized the security coordinator's weapon."

"We will not accept a situation in which civilians' lives are endangered. The IDF has a duty to protect the citizens of Israel everywhere and at all times. Yuval and Benyahu engaged the terrorists, demonstrated exceptional combat capability, and prevented a far more serious attack on the hikers. We will continue to investigate every incident professionally in order to improve and strengthen our readiness. That is how the IDF operates, and that is how we will continue to operate."

"The IDF shares in the deep sorrow of the families of Maj. Yuval Ezra and Capt. (res.) Benyahu Melet and will continue to support them."