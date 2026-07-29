בניהו שלף אקדח, ירה במחבלים והתמוטט ללא קרדיט

The full IDF investigation into Friday's deadly terror attack at the Sela Ridge, between Har Bracha and Havat Gilad, has not yet been completed, and due to the complexity of the scene - where multiple firearms were used - no final conclusions have been reached.

However, an analysis of videos and eyewitness accounts from the attack points to the heroism of Havat Gilad's deputy security coordinator, Benayahu Melet and other soldiers and civilians who fought at the scene.

Melet was dispatched to the area together with Havat Gilad's security coordinator following reports that dozens of Arab rioters were throwing rocks at a group of hikers.

Footage released from the scene shows Melet rising to his feet after being severely wounded, drawing his handgun, and firing at the terrorists until he collapsed.

According to an analysis of all available footage, Melet appears to have struck several terrorists during the battle, including at least one who was killed and two others who were wounded. Some of the gunfire is still being investigated.

The findings also indicate that Maj. Yuval Ezra, of blessed memory, charged toward the fighting after noticing that a weapon had been seized. In addition, an off-duty Golani Brigade soldier fired at the terrorists who were struggling with Havat Gilad's security coordinator, striking them without hitting the security coordinator himself.

Esther, Melet's widow, said after watching the footage: "Benayahu was a hero in his life and a hero in his death. This footage strengthens us because it shows that Benayahu managed to hit the attackers around him. We demand that our soldiers be given full backing to fire at the enemy without fear of investigations or arrests, so that there will not be more widows and orphans, G-d forbid."

"The murderous village of Tell must be erased, the Oslo Accords must be abolished, and new communities must be established at the site of the murder on Sela Ridge, where Benayahu gave his life, and all across our beloved Land."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said: "Benayahu Melet is a hero of Israel who saved lives until his final breath. Throughout his life, from childhood, he was devoted to the Land of Israel and the people of Israel. I saw him countless times in dedicated action for the security of the State and to protect our national lands. I saw him helping battle the fire at Havat Gilad just days before the terror attack."

"Even during Friday's deadly attack, after he was dispatched by the Samaria Regional Brigade to rescue the hikers and was severely wounded, he fought with his remaining strength, fired at the terrorists, and saved lives until his final breath. Our response is decisive: We will build the land even more. Even a thousand terrorists won't change things. The people of Israel will prevail - in Havat Gilad and throughout the entire Land of Israel."