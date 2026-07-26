מיפוי בתי המחבלים שביצעו את הפיגוע בשומרון דובר צה"ל

The IDF is continuing to take increased measures to prevent an additional escalation following the wave of terror attacks last week in Judea and Samaria.

Over the weekend, IDF Central Command forces conducted a wide-scale offensive counterterrorism operation in hundreds of locations across Judea and Samaria, during which they arrested over 130 wanted fugitives and interrogated hundreds of suspects.

Among those arrested were arms dealers, operatives belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, instigators, and terrorists who planned to carry out attacks in the immediate timeframe.

Along with the arrests, the forces mapped out the home of the terrorist who carried out Friday's attack and that of the terrorist who provided the weapon, and sealed the perpetrator's home.

Along with the counterterrorism efforts, IDF forces from the Judea and Samaria Division have taken a series of defensive measures. The forces were deployed along roads, in communities, and in security zones. The troops have been deploying checkpoints and cordons as needed to protect residents and citizens, reduce congestion on the roads, and prevent friction between populations.

Additionally, Central Command and Judea and Samaria Border Police forces conducted a targeted operation in the Etzion and Menashe Brigade jurisdictions to locate illegal entrants and prevent their entry.

Against the backdrop of the events that began on Thursday, Israel's security establishment has identified an increase in incitement on Arabic social media platforms and growing concern over the possibility of copycat terrorist attacks. As a result, security forces have been operating continuously to locate individuals suspected of incitement, with dozens already arrested.

Under the latest directives, Palestinian Arab workers will not be permitted to enter Israeli communities until Tuesday. The operations are being carried out in close coordination between the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Judea and Samaria Israel Border Police, and the Israel Police, to calm the situation and prevent further escalation.