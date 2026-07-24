Scene of incident near Havat Gilad

Palestinian Authority Arabs on Friday morning carried out an integrated lynch and shooting attack on hikers on the outskirts of the Arab village of Tel, near the Gilad Junction in Samaria.

Four of the hikers were injured, two of them seriously. One of the hikers, who was critically injured, succumbed to his wounds.

According to the reports, a number of Palestinian Authority Arabs gathered around a group of veteran Israeli hikers, prompting the deployment of IDF troops and additional security forces to the scene.

Several of the terrorists attacked the hikers, stealing the weapon of a local community security coordinator who had arrived at the scene, opened fire, and wounded one Israeli.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and IDF paramedics treated the victims at the scene, and two were evacuated by air to a hospital for further treatment.

The hike had been coordinated in advance with security authorities. It began in Har Bracha and was making its way toward Havat Gilad and then Kedumim.

The IDF said, "Initial report - A report was received regarding a shooting near the area of Havat Gilad. The details are under review."

Samaria Regional Council chair Yossi Dagan, who arrived at the scene, is holding a situational assessment together with security forces, and is in constant contact with the IDF and first responders.

"The incident is still ongoing," he said. "There are still people in danger. Terror will not break us. The response needs to be offensive - to hunt down the terrorists until they are eliminated, and to hit terror with all our might. At the same time, we must continue to build, to develop, and to strengthen the settlements in Samaria. Whoever tries to harm us must know that he will receive a stronger and larger Samaria."

Meanwhile, security forces have encircled the village of Tel and several entrances to Shechem (Nablus) as part of security activity in the area.

אחד המחבלים בתקיפה צילום: ללא קרדיט