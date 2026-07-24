Benayahu Melet, 32, has been named as the fatally-shot victim of the Friday morning terror attack near Havat Gilad.

Melet, a resident of Havat Gilad, served as a member of the community's emergency response team, and the farm's agriculture coordinator. He rushed to assist a group of hikers who had come under attack in the area. During the rescue effort, he was shot by the terrorists and killed at the scene.

He is survived by his wife, Esther, and their two daughters, ages 12 and 13.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan paid tribute to Melet, saying, "He was an exceptional young man, a man among men. I have known him since he was a child. He had a heart of gold, was a truly devoted family man, loved the Land of Israel with all his soul, and came from a deeply-rooted family. He was dedicated to protecting Israel's national lands and was a scholar involved in research on Israel's security. I remember him during the arson attack at Havat Gilad on Saturday, running to save lives."

"Today as well, he courageously rushed to save lives during the terror attack. We will always stand by his wife Esther and the entire family. At this difficult moment, we embrace the beloved family and the residents of Havat Gilad. Despite our enemies' intentions, the communities of Samaria will continue to grow and become even stronger."

A statement from the Havat Gilad community read: "'How the mighty have fallen...' With profound pain and great sorrow that we announce the murder of Benayahu Melet, may G-d avenge his blood, in a terror attack by lowly terrorists while rescuing a group of hikers in the area."

"Our hearts are with Esther, Tair, Eretz, Adama Ivriya, and the entire Melet family, and we will do everything we can to support them.

"Further details regarding the funeral will be announced later."

The statement concluded with a quote from Isaiah 25:8, "He has concealed death forever, and the Lord God shall wipe the tears off every face."

President Isaac Herzog mourned, "The heart breaks upon hearing the news of the murder of Benayahu Melet, a member of the alert squad of Havat Gilad, in the severe terror attack in Samaria."

"I send my deepest condolences to his dear family, his friends, and the community of Havat Gilad, and I pray for the complete recovery of the wounded.

"I strengthen the security forces operating with determination to protect Israel's citizens. Against the murderous terror that seeks to harm our lives and our security, we must stand united and resolute. We will not allow terror to prevail."