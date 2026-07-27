אליהו ליבמן בניחום אבלי משפחת מלט ללא קרדיט

During a condolence visit to the family of Benayahu Melet, of blessed memory, who was murdered in Friday’s shooting attack, former Kiryat Arba Council head Eliyahu Libman spoke about the connection between the recent attack and the murder of his brother 28 years ago.

Libman said that in a few hours he would attend the memorial ceremony for his brother, Shneur Shlomo Libman, of blessed memory, who was murdered together with Harel Ben Nun, of blessed memory, by terrorists who came from the village of Tel.

“We've both - the Melet family and us - got a score to settle with the village of Tel," he said. He added that the terrorists were arrested and later released as part of the Schalit deal, and that they subsequently went on to be involved in the murder of another member of his family, who was named after his father.

According to Libman, had the village from which the terrorists emerged been destroyed at the time, additional murders could have been prevented. “If Tel had been destroyed back then, we could have said that my brother and Harel were the last victims."

Libman called for restoring deterrence by exacting a heavy price from terrorism and establishing a community in memory of Benayahu Melet and Yuval Ezra, of blessed memory.

Libman also offered words of encouragement and faith to the Melet family. He said that even after 28 years the pain does not dissipate, but stressed that the entire Jewish nation shares the family’s journey, and that Benayahu’s path must be continued with faith, courage, and unity.