The IDF admitted on Sunday that it was aware of the hike that passed through the Palestinian Arab village of Tell and ended in a deadly terrorist attack, before it began, Doron Kadosh reported on Galei Tzahal.

Although the IDF was aware of the hike, it did not act in any manner, neither preventing it nor providing it with security.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that "information was received about the hike a few hours before it began." That being said, the military stressed that the hike was not approved by or coordinated with through the required channels and that there is a required approval process to protect the hikers, since an unauthorized hike does not recieve a security detail.

The IDF did not explain in its response why, despite being aware of the hike, the commanders did not act on the matter. "The findings will be presented with full transparency to the bereaved families," the IDF stated.

The military's initial inquiry into the attack determined that the hike that led to the deadly clash was not known to the military.

Major Yuval Ezra and Master Sergeant (Res.) Benayahu Melet were murdered in the attack, which IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called a "severe and painful terror incident." Four Palestinian Arabs, including the terrorist, were killed in the incident."