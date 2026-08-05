Anti-Jewish hate incidents across the United Kingdom grew by 21 percent during the initial six months of 2026 amid the US-Israel military confrontation with Iran, marking a significant increase compared to the same timeframe in 2025, according to findings published on Tuesday by a Jewish security organization and cited by AFP.

Mark Gardner, chief executive officer of the Community Security Trust (CST), underscored the broader societal danger posed by the trend, saying, “These attacks are directed against British Jews, but they are also attacks on Britain and our society."

The advocacy and monitoring charity logged 1,926 anti-Jewish offenses between January and June. The documented cases encompass physical assaults, arson, and an incident in late April where two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, a London neighborhood home to a long-standing Jewish population.

According to the CST, “This is the second-highest total ever reported" for the opening six months of any calendar year, surpassing the 1,598 incidents registered during the corresponding period in 2025.

The April knife attack in Golders Green catalyzed an immediate wave of anti-Jewish harassment and physical threats. In the 72 hours following the stabbing, the CST recorded 71 separate occurrences, with 16 directly citing the violent encounter.

“Some incidents celebrated the violence and called for further injuries to Jewish people, or used the incident to promote antisemitic conspiracy theories and anti-Jewish abuse," the CST reported.

The stabbing prompted the United Kingdom to raise its national terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe" for the first time in over four years.

Responsibility for seven specific attacks was claimed by an obscure group linked to Tehran known as the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right, or Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI). Among these actions was a March arson incident in London's Golders Green district that destroyed four emergency vehicles operated by Hatzola, a volunteer Jewish ambulance organization providing medical assistance to both Jewish residents and the broader community.

In July, British authorities subjected HAYI to official sanctions, reaffirming the government's “commitment to protect the Jewish community."

UK government officials also alleged that members of the Qods Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were “sitting behind" the attacks carried out by HAYI.

The CST noted that antisemitic incidents in Great Britain have experienced a sustained escalation since the October 7, 2023 attacks launched by Hamas against southern Israel, which precipitated Israel's military campaign targeting Gaza-based terrorists.

In response to the figures, Policing Minister Sarah Jones described the metrics as “appalling" and emphasized that “we must never stop fighting to rid society of this evil".

“We are investing a record £250 million ($472 million Cdn.) to boost policing in Jewish neighborhoods," she added.