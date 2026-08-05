Major League Soccer has announced that it has launched an investigation into reported antisemitic and discriminatory language aimed at New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman during a road fixture against CF Montreal, The Associated Press reported.

According to a public statement released by the Revolution, the Israeli striker faced verbal "abuse" on Saturday following a goal he converted in the 35th minute of a 2-2 draw at Stade Saputo.

"The club immediately reported the incident to Major League Soccer and has fully supported the investigation," the Revolution's statement said. "We appreciate MLS' swift response and commitment to addressing incidents of discrimination. We are hopeful that those responsible will be held accountable for their unacceptable actions."

CF Montreal released its own statement Sunday, confirming ongoing dialogue with both the league and the New England franchise, pledging to examine the incident and "take the necessary actions."

Video recordings of Turgeman's goal show him responding to the crowd by raising a hand to his ear while celebrating with teammates. Spectator reports from those present at the match indicated that chants originating from the stands included "Death to Israel" and "Free Palestine", among other hostile statements.

MLS stated that league representatives have engaged with both clubs, reinforcing that "hateful language has no place in our league or our sport."