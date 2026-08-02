Sarasota police arrested a 30-year-old local man on suspicion of committing an antisemitic hate crime after he allegedly smashed the window of a prominent synagogue in the city with a brick.

The incident occurred last Wednesday at around 6:00 a.m. According to police reports, the suspect, Brayton Laschinger, 30, arrived at the synagogue wearing a blue towel over his head and repeatedly threw a brick at one of the building’s windows until it was completely shattered, before fleeing the scene.

The attack caused extensive damage to the synagogue, with repair costs estimated at more than $5,000.

Witnesses and nearby residents assisted investigators in tracking down Laschinger, leading to his swift arrest.

During police questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted to the allegations and said he targeted the site because it was a “Jewish place of worship." He told investigators that he had been exposed to antisemitic content on social media shortly beforehand, which motivated him to carry out the attack.

Laschinger was taken into custody and is expected to face serious charges, including criminal damage to a religious building, an offense classified as a hate crime under local law.