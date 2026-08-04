Jewish residents, who make up roughly one-tenth of New York City's population, bore the brunt of nearly 70% of all confirmed bias offenses across the five boroughs last month, based on newly published municipal metrics cited by JNS.

Official figures indicate a 53.3% rise in validated anti-Jewish incidents compared to the corresponding frame last year.

According to NYPD records, law enforcement logged 33 "confirmed" hate crimes during July, with 23 targeting Jewish individuals. During July 2025, officials verified 15 anti-Jewish offenses. Meanwhile, Muslim residents were targeted in five verified bias crimes last month (15%), an increase from two recorded incidents during the same month last year.

Reporting practices underwent modifications earlier this year. Following a 182% surge in anti-Jewish incidents during January - coinciding with Zohran Mamdani's inaugural month as mayor - city officials temporarily shifted to publishing solely verified occurrences rather than initial complaints. By March, the administration instituted dual tracking, disclosing "confirmed" and "reported" metrics independently.

For July, 29 out of 50 total unverified bias complaints (58%) involved anti-Jewish allegations, whereas six complaints (12%) involved anti-Muslim claims.

Year-to-date tallies show 360 verified bias crimes across the city in 2026, marking a 9.4% climb from the 329 cases documented through the same period in 2025. Of those 360 confirmed cases: 205 cases were anti-Jewish incidents (56.9% of total; an 8.5% increase from 189 cases in 2025), while 26 cases were anti-Muslim incidents (7.2% of total; a 62.5% increase from 16 cases in 2025).

Addressing the statistics, City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who is the first Jewish lawmaker to hold the leadership post, voiced serious apprehension regarding the trajectory.

“I remain deeply concerned and very troubled by the unacceptable spike in hate crimes, particularly driven by those targeting Jewish New Yorkers," she told JNS.

Menin noted that the surge prompted her immediate policy focus upon taking office, stating that her “very first initiative was a five-point plan to combat antisemitism," and adding, “I will not waver in the fight to protect our communities from hatred."