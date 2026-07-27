Eight new outposts have been established in the Samaria region since Friday's deadly terror attack near the Arab village of Tell, Galei Zahal (Army Radio) reported Monday morning.

The report said two additional outposts were set up since Sunday near Shechem (Nablus). One was established in Area B, between Deir Istiya and Emanuel, while the second was built in Area C, west of the Arab village of Deir Ballut.

The two new outposts bring the total established since the attack to eight. According to the report, two are located in Area B and the remaining six in Area C, with most built on privately-owned land belonging to Arabs from the Palestinian Authority.

At this stage, Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth has not exercised his authority to order the outposts evacuated.

According to the report, outposts established in Area B can be evacuated without approval from the political echelon. In Area C, the Central Command chief may also order an evacuation if there is a security justification for doing so.

The IDF said a decision on whether to evacuate the outposts will be made "in accordance with the situational assessment and the directives of the political echelon."